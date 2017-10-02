Colorado Rapids' Kevin Doyle announces retirement

Kevin Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rapids dribbles the ball during a match against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on November 22, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Doyle played 16 seasons in Ireland, England and the United States. The Irish forward, 34, joined the Rapids in 2015 as the third Designated Player in franchise history.

Doyle appeared in 25 of 26 contests for the Rapids this season before suffering a concussion September 2. In a statement on Twitter, he says medical advice about his concussion history led him to hang up his boots.

Statement on my retirment pic.twitter.com/3dTXdk4EXU — Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) September 28, 2017

Doyle was named Football Association of Ireland's Young Player of the Year in 2006 and Player of the Year in 2009.

© 2017 KUSA-TV