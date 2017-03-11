Colorado State comes up short in Mountain West Championship

Stephen R. Sylvanie - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie - USA TODAY Sports)

Colorado State's NCAA tournament hopes come to a close in the Mountain West title game after losing to Nevada 79-71 on Saturday evening.

It was only fitting for both the Rams and the Wolf Pack to meet in the Mountain West Championship game after finishing one, two in the conference during the regular season.

Coming off a win against the San Diego State Aztecs last night, the Rams turned right around to face Nevada once against for a shot at the Mountain West Championship.

The Rams fell to Nevada in the final regular season game of the year 85-72 and tonight the Rams fell again.

Nevada jumped to an early 9-0 lead and ran with it never trailing Colorado State.

The Rams would knot the game 51-51 in the second and even find themselves with an opportunity for their first lead of the game. However, the Rams were unable to convert and eventually Nevada would go on a nine point run to lead 60-51.

Like the final game of the regular season, Nevada held on for the win for their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 10 years.

Nevada's Marcus Marshall and Jordan Caroline both concluded the game with over 20 points a piece, while Colorado State's Gian Clavell, the Mountain West Player of the Year, tallied a game-high 30 points to keep the Rams in the game. Prentiss Nixon would net 23 points for the Rams as well.

Colorado State will most likely join the NIT Tournament.

