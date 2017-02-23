Colorado State football piecing together 2018 non-conference schedule

CSU fans get set to watch their team take the field in the school's game against New Mexico in 2016. (Photo: Jeff Dressel)

FORT COLLINS - The Rams added another game to their 2018 schedule after announcing the addition of Illinois State on Sept. 22, 2018 in Fort Collins.

Colorado State opens the 2018 season against Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1. Two weeks later they travel to Florida where they will face former head coach Jim McElwain and the Gators for the first time since his departure in 2014.

This will be the first meeting between CSU and Illinois State, who has competed in the Football Championship Subdivision four of the past five years.

The only remaining open date on the Rams non-conference schedule for the 2017 season is Sept. 8.

