Colorado State University Volleyball Team Takes On Europe

FORT COLLINS - The Colorado State University's volleyball team traveled to Europe during the month of May for a series of international scrimmages and team bonding.

From the architecture to the ocean, senior Mariah Green says it was the "experience of a lifetime."

Living and playing in unfamiliar territory, the team bonding aspect extended beyond the court. The women's team says it had to navigate through the streets of Europe using only each other.

"You're in a city where you have no idea what people are saying to you, what the signs say, we have no wifi, no idea where to go, so it's like, stick together and figure out a way to get from point A to point B on time," defenseman McKenna Thornlow said.

The team had to play under conditions that weren't ideal for them, but it forced them to think outside the box. The Rams competed in seven matches in their European tour and won all but one against Club Italia.

With one of the hardest schedules in the nation this fall, the girls have been able to reflect on the opportunity given to them, but they are now ready to get back to work.

