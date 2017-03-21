Colorado's own attempts to advance Air Force Hockey in NCAA tournament

The Denver Pioneers may be the team to beat in the NCAA DI Hockey Championships as the No. 1 overall team in the tournament; however, they aren't the only college hockey team to represent Colorado.

The Air Force Falcon's enter the tournament in Providence, Rhode Island also representing the state as one of the top 16 teams in the nation.

Cadet Evan Feno is honored to represent his country, but on the ice, this sophomore from Morrison, CO is also playing for his state. Feno is a local and has grown up a part of the Air Force Kadets.

"I grew up watching these guys,” said Feno. “I practiced here as a little kid so it’s kind of great to put on that uniform.”

Feno grew up in Colorado and played three years for an elite AAA club hockey team in Colorado known as the Thunderbirds growing up. The Thunderbirds have produced a few NHL players including Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, Minnesota Wild's defenseman Gustav Olofsson and Los Angeles Kings forward Nick Shore.



The sophomore forward is also an Avalanche fan and even played with several of their players.

Despite his local connections, the Kadets will attempt to earn a first round win in their sixth trip to the NCAA DI hockey tournament.

The team has only won a single game in the tournament and this year, they're hoping to change that.

