Columbine continues hot streak, top Northglenn 47-7

Columbine vs Northglenn football

Cealey Godwin, KUSA 3:20 PM. MDT October 20, 2017

THORNTON - Columbine continues to roll through the season, topping conference foe Northglenn 47-7 Thursday night at Five Star Stadium. 

The 6th-ranked Rebels got off to a hot start, taking a 29-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. 

The Norsemen caught a break in the second quarter thanks to a interception from Emiliano Montes. With a short field advantage, Hector Ortega tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Gomez. 

It would be Northglenn's only touchdown of the night. 

 

