THORNTON - Columbine continues to roll through the season, topping conference foe Northglenn 47-7 Thursday night at Five Star Stadium.

The 6th-ranked Rebels got off to a hot start, taking a 29-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Norsemen caught a break in the second quarter thanks to a interception from Emiliano Montes. With a short field advantage, Hector Ortega tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Gomez.

It would be Northglenn's only touchdown of the night.

