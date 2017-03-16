CSU advances to second round of WNIT with overtime win

Javon Harris - CSU Athletics (Photo: Javon Harris - CSU Athletics)

The Colorado State Women's Basketball team hasn't won a post-season game since 2003, and tonight after a last minute tying bucket and a dominating overtime period against the Saint Mary's Gaels, they finally get one.

In the first quarter it was senior, Ellen Nystrom rebound and Elin Gustavsson layup for the little points Colorado State collected against the Gaels.

Gustavsson's big second quarter pulled the team within reach of St. Mary's after trailing 24-13 to conclude the first quarter. The senior guard hit three jump shots, two of which were three-pointers.

Holding the Gaels to only four points in the second quarter, the Rams trailed by only one at half, 28-27, thanks to Gustavsson.

In the second half, Gaels take an early lead with the Rams following closely behind. Gaels would only lead by a few baskets until the final two minutes of the game. Down 61-57, Gustavsson hits a jumper with 1:10 in game to pull within two, then draws a foul the next play for a free throw.

Only 14 seconds on the clock and down one, Rams foul and Gaels' Devyn Galland makes a single free throw for the 62-60 lead.

However, next play Gaels foul and Gustavsson is back to save the game. She makes two free throws to tie the game 62-62, sending the game into overtime where Colorado State took over.

Rams held St. Mary's to six points while posting a combined 18 from Gustavsson, Nystrom, Myanne Hamm, Stine Austgulen and Sofie Tryggedsson.

Colorado State advances to the second round of the WNIT to play the winner of Utah vs UC Davis on Sunday, March 19.

