CSU Basketball's Clavell and Head Coach Eustachy take top Mountain West honors

Jake Roth - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth - USA TODAY Sports)

KUSA - The Rams finished second in the Mountain West conference with a 13-5 conference record and 21-10 overall. They defeated the New Mexico Lobos in their own barn for the first time in 10 years as well as swept the San Diego State Aztecs for the first time in fourteen years.

It was no surprise when the Mountain West announced on Sunday that senior guard Gian Clavell was honored with the Player of the Year award and Head Coach Larry Eustachy was announced Coach of the Year.

Clavell had a break out year for the Rams, leading the Mountain West in scoring averaging 21.2 points per game. The guard showed major growth after playing in all 33 games last year and averaging 9.2 points per game.

He had two 30 point-plus games and also ranked seventh in the Mountain West for rebounds with 6.9 per conference game.

Head Coach, Larry Eustachy, lead the Rams to 12-10 overall record and a 13-5 conference record after finishing last year's season 18-16 overall and tied for sixth in the conference.

Under Eustachy, the Rams program tied their conference wins record with 13 and also set a school record with five consecutive league wins on the road.

Senior Emmanuel Omogbo was named First Team All-Mountain West along with Clavell, while sophomore guard Prentiss Nixon was named an honorable mention.

Omogbo set a new standard for number of conference double-doubles with 13 this season in his 18 conference games. He also lead the conference in rebounds (10.9 rebounds a game) and was ranked 11th in scoring (15.7 points a game).

The senior forward was a major part in the Rams road win over San Diego State Feb. 25 with a career-high 24 points and also hit the game-winning buzzer-beater against the Aztecs.

Picked to finish seventh in the preseason polls last October, the Rams shocked the league with a No. 2 seed for the conference tournament this week.

The Rams will face the winner of No. 7 seeded Wyoming vs No. 10 seeded Air Force on Thursday, March 9.

