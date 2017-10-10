CSU commit has eye-popping numbers at Texas QB factory

CSU commit Matthew Baldwin has thrown for 1,867 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in five games this season for Lake Travis High School in Texas. (Photo: John Gutierrez, American-Statesman)

The dream of becoming a star began with a signed foam finger.

CSU verbal commit Matthew Baldwin was 8 or 9 when Lake Travis High School quarterback Garrett Gilbert gave Baldwin what he called “the greatest thing ever” with the autographed paraphernalia.

Gilbert went on to play college football at Texas and SMU and is now a Carolina Panther.

Meanwhile, Baldwin continued to grow up in Austin, watching his local school become one of the top programs in Texas, winning five straight state titles (2007-11).

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2yWYjsT.

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan