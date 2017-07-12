CSU, CU, and Air Force coaches talk coming season

KUSA (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - It's about that time of year, the start of football season.

With training camp around the corner, Colorado's college teams are getting ready to take the field for another season.

On Wednesday afternoon the head coaches from the University of Colorado, Colorado State, Air Force, Northern Colorado, and CSU-Pueblo all gathered in Colorado Springs to talk football at the annual Sports Corps College Football Kickoff Luncheon.

Each team is excited to get started, but CSU is the team up against the clock. The Rams start their season earlier than anyone else, starting practice before the others on July 26.

"We're in full grind mode right now as a staff," said CSU Head Coach Mike Bobo. "It's go time and our guys are excited and anxious."

The Rams open their season against Oregon State on their brand new on-campus stadium.

Coaches say their biggest improvement comes between their season opener and their following game, which would lead most to believe they'll have an extra advantage in their game against the CU Buffs one week later.



The Buffalos are focused on getting better but it'll be difficult to improve on last year's 10-4 season. Suddenly they're the team to beat.

"I would rather be targeted than not targeted," said CU Head Coach Mike MacIntyre. "We have a saying you're either getting better or getting worse, nothing stays the same. So that's something I want them to do now and carry on in life."

The annual Rocky Mountain Showdown will be held on September 1 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. The Buffs won their rivalry game against the Rams last year 44-7.

The Rams' Mountain West opponent to the south, the Air Force Academy, is also in for a tough couple game in week two. The Falcon's open up their season against the Virginia Military Institute, a game that will hopefully boost their confidence entering their following game against Big Ten powerhouse, the Michigan Wolverines.



Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun said, "We're going to have more rough patches. I mean I think we're fools or we're a little too full of ourselves if we don't think there aren't going to be some really difficult stretches, it's really just a cyclical nature of football."

The Falcons will play Colorado State October 28, well into the season, and won't face Colorado until 2020.

© 2017 KUSA-TV