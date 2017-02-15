CSU: Eustachy intimidated, emotionally abused players

A 2013-14 internal CSU investigation discovered men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy created a culture of fear and intimidation within his program and emotionally abused players. (Photo: Daniel Brenner/For the Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - CSU men’s basketball coach Larry Eustachy created a culture of fear and intimidation and emotionally abused his players, newly obtained records from a 2013-2014 university investigation show.

The report's findings led to a recommendation that his contract be terminated.

In a summary of the investigation, Eustachy acknowledged he has told his assistant coaches to “shut the f--- up” and called players “f----g c--ts.” He also said he “crossed the line” and later said he went “way over the line” when questioned about whether the atmosphere in his program was one of fear and intimidation.

The CSU investigation included interviews with 14 players and basketball and athletic department staff members, according to documents received and confirmed by the Coloradoan. The investigation was led by former athletic director Jack Graham, former deputy athletic director John Morris and current executive associate senior athletic director Steve Cottingham and under the consent of Colorado State University president Tony Frank.

