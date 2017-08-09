CSU mens basketball team soaks up the sun in the Bahamas

NASSAU- - The Colorado State University men's basketball team headed to Nassau this week for their Bahamas Foreign Tour.

The team was able to start off the week by bonding at the Atlantis Resort. Not only were the players able to enjoy some beach time, a couple enjoyed the sun a little too much.

National D-II player of the year, and recent Colorado State commit Deion James claimed the lazy river as "his spot," but said his favorite part has been spending time with his teammates and exploring the beautiful island.

The Bahamas would usually be considered a vacation spot, but for the thirteen members that made the trip, Tuesday meant getting down to business and getting back on the court. The Rams lost by a buzzer beater to the Bahamas All-Stars, 100-98.

Redshirt sophomore Nico Carvacho shined in the first game of the tournament. Carvacho recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in his 35 minutes of play. The 6'11 center said that balancing the vacation mentality and work attitude is just about having fun when he can, and focusing when he needs to be focused.

By participating in the BTC Summer of Thunder Tournament, the Rams got some extra time on the court against new opponents they would normally not face. It's also given CSU an opportunity to mesh as a team.

"We've got a couple new guys, so it's going to benefit us a lot by getting to introduce everything we need to introduce instead of doing it in October or November," Carvacho said.

On Wednesday, CSU beat Providence Storms 118-70, and the final match-up of the tour will take place on Thursday against the International Basketball Academy (IBA) Elite who are 0-2 in the tournament thus far. Thursdays tip-off is set for 2 p.m. MT.

