COLORADO SPRINGS - The Mountain West released the 2017-18 men's basketball conference schedule for all team's this morning, which has Colorado State opening up league play at Bosie State on Dec. 27.
The Rams will host their first home game of conference play against San Diego State on Jan. 3.
Some scheduling could still see some changes based on the selection of games by the Mountain West national television partners. CBS Sports Network and ESPN will go through a selection process which could result in some Wednesday games being moved to Tuesday and Saturday games to Sunday. These decisions are expected to be complete by the middle of August.
Once the national television partners have made their selections, conference regional partners, AT&T SportsNet/ ROOT Sports and the Mountain West Network will begin their picks.
Non-conference schedules will be released by school's in the coming weeks.
The Rams' men's basketball MW schedule is listed below:
Dec. 27 - at Boise State
Dec. 30 - as San Jose State
Jan. 3 - SAN DIEGO STATE
Jan. 6 - FRESNO STATE
Jan. 10 - at Utah State
Jan. 13 - at Wyoming
Jan. 17 - AIR FORCE
Jan. 20 - UNLV
Jan. 24. - at San Diego State
Jan. 27 - at New Mexico
Jan. 31 - WYOMING
Feb. 3 - NEVADA
Feb. 7 - at Air Force
Feb 10 - SAN JOSE STATE
Feb 17 - at Fresno State
Feb 21 - BOISE STATE
Feb 25. - at Nevada
Feb. 28 - NEW MEXICO
