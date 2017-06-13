COLORADO SPRINGS - The Mountain West released the 2017-18 men's basketball conference schedule for all team's this morning, which has Colorado State opening up league play at Bosie State on Dec. 27.

The Rams will host their first home game of conference play against San Diego State on Jan. 3.

Some scheduling could still see some changes based on the selection of games by the Mountain West national television partners. CBS Sports Network and ESPN will go through a selection process which could result in some Wednesday games being moved to Tuesday and Saturday games to Sunday. These decisions are expected to be complete by the middle of August.

Once the national television partners have made their selections, conference regional partners, AT&T SportsNet/ ROOT Sports and the Mountain West Network will begin their picks.

Non-conference schedules will be released by school's in the coming weeks.

The Rams' men's basketball MW schedule is listed below:

Dec. 27 - at Boise State

Dec. 30 - as San Jose State

Jan. 3 - SAN DIEGO STATE

Jan. 6 - FRESNO STATE

Jan. 10 - at Utah State

Jan. 13 - at Wyoming

Jan. 17 - AIR FORCE

Jan. 20 - UNLV

Jan. 24. - at San Diego State

Jan. 27 - at New Mexico

Jan. 31 - WYOMING

Feb. 3 - NEVADA

Feb. 7 - at Air Force

Feb 10 - SAN JOSE STATE

Feb 17 - at Fresno State

Feb 21 - BOISE STATE

Feb 25. - at Nevada

Feb. 28 - NEW MEXICO

