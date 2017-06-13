KUSA
CSU announces men's basketball conference schedule

Reno Boyd , KUSA 3:11 PM. MDT June 13, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS - The Mountain West released the 2017-18 men's basketball conference schedule for all team's this morning, which has Colorado State opening up league play at Bosie State on Dec. 27. 

The Rams will host their first home game of conference play against San Diego State on Jan. 3. 

Some scheduling could still see some changes based on the selection of games by the Mountain West national television partners. CBS Sports Network and ESPN will go through a selection process which could result in some Wednesday games being moved to Tuesday and Saturday games to Sunday. These decisions are expected to be complete by the middle of August. 

Once the national television partners have made their selections, conference regional partners, AT&T SportsNet/ ROOT Sports and the Mountain West Network will begin their picks. 

Non-conference schedules will be released by school's in the coming weeks. 

The Rams' men's basketball MW schedule is listed below: 

Dec. 27 - at Boise State 

Dec. 30 - as San Jose State 

Jan. 3 - SAN DIEGO STATE 

Jan. 6 - FRESNO STATE 

Jan. 10 - at Utah State 

Jan. 13 - at Wyoming 

Jan. 17 - AIR FORCE 

Jan. 20  - UNLV 

Jan. 24. - at San Diego State 

Jan. 27 - at New Mexico 

Jan. 31 - WYOMING 

Feb. 3 - NEVADA 

Feb. 7 - at Air Force 

Feb 10 - SAN JOSE STATE 

Feb 17 - at Fresno State 

Feb 21 - BOISE STATE 

Feb 25. - at Nevada 

Feb. 28 - NEW MEXICO 

