CSU takes down Charleston in first round of NIT

FORT COLLINS - It's not when or where they wanted to be playing, but Colorado State took advantage of another opportunity to play together and beat Charleston 84-71 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Gian Clavell said after the game it was his job as a senior to make sure that his team was ready to play and not have a let down like the Rams did two years ago. After finishing the season 27-7 in 2014-15, CSU was snubbed from NCAA Tournament and then South Dakota State came into Moby Arena and upset the Rams in the first round of the NIT. That was not an option this year.

Clavell, the Mountain West Player of the Year finished the game with 22 points and 9 rebounds, while first team All-Mountain West senior Emmanuel Omogbo finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Prentiss Nixon and J.D. Paige combined for 34 points with 15 and 19, while Freshman Nico Carvacho added 8 points and 11 rebounds.

After the game Eustachy raved about this team and how much enjoyment they have brought him during this strenuous season.

"I've had some great teams and I'm not putting down past players," Eustachy said. "But I'll say this, I haven't had a better time with a group of players than I have with this group right here from start to finish."

Eustachy has mentioned before that this team just may be destined after everything they have accomplished given the circumstances this season. While they weren't quite destined for the NCAA Tournament, they just might be destined to make a run in the NIT.

Regardless, Eustachy and his players are going to enjoy every last second together.

© 2017 KUSA-TV