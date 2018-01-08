CSU to hire Alabama DB coach as Defensive Coordinator

KUSA- Colorado State University football team has agreed to terms with current University of Alabama defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to become their new defensive coordinator. FootballScoop.com and the Coloradoan first reported the news this morning.

Former defensive coordinator Marty English retired from CSU following the Rams loss to Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl on December 16th, 2017.

According to USA Today Sports, English made $235,000 as the Rams D-coordinator last year and Ansley's Alabama salary was $405,000.

Ansley is a graduate of Troy University and has been the defensive backs coach for the Crimson Tide the last two seasons. He was also a Tide graduate assistant in 2010 and 2011.

