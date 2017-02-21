CSU wins in The Pit for the first time in 10 years

Feb 14, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Larry Eustachy during timeout against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. The Rams beat the Cowboys 78-73. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Babbitt, Troy Babbitt)

NEW MEXICO - For the first time since the 2006-07 season, the Rams went into The Pit and beat New Mexico 68-56.

After what had been a very emotional and distracting week for the Rams with the report of Eustachy creating an environment of fear, CSU put all the noise behind them and did something the program has only done twice in school history; win five consecutive road games. The last time CSU had done that was the 1988-89 season.

Gian Clavell led all scorers with 24 points and added six rebounds, while Emmanuel Omogbo snagged his 16th doube-double of the season for the Rams with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The year of firsts continues for what some have coined the "Magnificent Seven", as they have now gone on the road and knocked off SDSU for the first time since 2003, UNLV ('11) and now New Mexico ('07).

CSU improves to 19-9 (11-4 MW) on the season and now sits atop the Mountain West with a half game lead over Boise State and Nevada who play tomorrow night in Reno.

With just three games remaining on the schedule, the Rams continue to inch closer to winning what would be the programs first Mountain West regular season championship.

