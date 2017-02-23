CSU women clinch a record fourth straight Mountain West regular season title

CSU seniors Ellen Nystrom and Elin Gustavsson celebrate their 1,00th career points during a post-game ceremony on February 22 at Moby Arena. (Elliott Jerge, Collegian)

FORT COLLINS - The CSU women's basketball team clinched their fourth consecutive Mountain West regular season title Wednesday night after defeating New Mexico 58-55.

The win guaranteed the Rams at least a share of the regular season title and with just three games remaining, CSU only needs one win to clinch the title outright.

This is the first time any team, men's or women's, has ever won four consecutive regular season titles in Mountain West history.

Ellen Nystrom and Elin Gustavsson both recorded double-doubles on the night and won their 100th game with CSU since joining the program in 2013-14. Nystrom finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Gustavsson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

After the game, head coach Ryun Williams had this to say about the two seniors:

"These two (Nystrom and Gustavsson) have a lot more responsibility for this one. They have a ton of responsibility for all four, but we played through these two seniors right here. They are our heartbeat. This is their championship, and also for our group - if you look at the other kids we put out there, three of our other starters - the minutes they played were not as much as this year. For this group, this is a whole new team, and this one is special in my book. We've had to do it the hard way. It hasn't been smooth or easy, we've had to hit big shots along the way. I like this one, you guys."

When it comes to winning four regular season titles, it's hard to pick a favorite and that's something that Gustavsson doesn't want to do. "They have been four different journeys. I don't think I can compare them because they are all so unique. I don't know if I want to compare them."

With their win on Wednesday, the Rams have now won 29 out of their last 30 games played in Moby Arena.

Colorado State travels to San Diego next where they look to sweep the season series with the Aztecs after a dominant 60-43 victory in late January. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.

