CSU women eliminated in second round of NIT

FORT COLLINS - The CSU women's basketball team was eliminated from the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday after losing to UC Davis 58-57.

With the loss, the Rams finish the season 25-9 (15-3 MW) after winning a conference record four consecutive Mountain West regular season titles.

It also officially ends the careers of two of the most accomplished players in CSU history as Ellen Nystrom and Elin Gustavsson graduate.

The two will go down as the winningest female or male basketball players in Mountain West history and the only players in conference history to win the regular season title four times while combining to win 63 regular-season conference games.

Nystrom scored 18 points on the night and Gustavsson added double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"For their four years, for every single game they played, you can probably count on one hand where they didn't give themselves a chance to win a basketball game. That's impressive. To me, it was an amazing year," head coach Ryun Williams said. "There's always disappointment, but it's becoming more painful because our expectations have really risen, and that's a good thing. When your kids expect to win every time they step foot on that floor, that's really a good thing. When they don't, there's disappointment. The fact they had this type of season and gutted out 25 wins, with a really tough non-conference schedule, this was a really, really rewarding season."

