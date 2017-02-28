CSU women's and men's indoor track & field teams make history

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos (Photo: Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos)

Both Colorado State women's and men's indoor track and field teams made school history, sweeping the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center Saturday.

This was the first year that both the men's and women's teams won the title in the same season--sweeping away the competition.

The men trailed Air Force after 15 events but eventually took the lead after a big win in the 3,000 meters. CSU would go one, two, thee four in the event for the lead (Cole Rockhold (8:06.46), Jefferson Abbey (8:09.20), Grant Fischer (8:10.70) and Jerrell Mock (8:11.09).

"The Mountain West is so deep," explained sophomore Cole Rockhold. " It's just a blessing to run in this conference. You've got to fight for it. It's a tough one."

According to CSU, all four of these times broke the previous conference championships record held by Luke Caldwell (8:14.66) from New Mexico by at least three seconds.

In the shot put throw, CSU's Mostafa Hassan shattered the previous conference record held by Jim Roberts of BYU 66-10 with a distance of 69-10.75. Mostafa's throw is the No. 1 shot put mark in the nation.

"It feels awesome," said Mostafa. "I knew I had a big throw in me for the past couple of weeks. I just kept missing it every meet, so it feels amazing to finally throw that."

Similar to the men's team, the women trailed the lead by 10 points--entering day three in third place. However, the team took the lead after the first two events of day, including another record-winning performance by shot put thrower, Aallyah Pete.

Pete threw a Mountain West record 56-4.5 to add to the women's team total. This was Pete's third title in the shot put.

"I've been kind of throwing within that range in practice," said Pete. "I just knew that if I came here today and had the adrenaline and focus that I'd just line up and it would go."

Senior Emily Romo also defended her title in the 400-meters.

After holding off the UNLV women's 4x400-meter relay team, CSU would lead by 3.5 points heading into the final event.

With the teams scoring points in the mile, both the men's and women's indoor track and field teams accomplished a school first, sweeping the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Head Coach Brian Bedard was named Mountain West Men's Coach of the Year.

"It's special. It's historic for us. It's so hard to do," Bedard said. "On the women's side, there's a lot of competitive teams. UNLV just had an outstanding meet. They caught us by surprise a bit to be honest and luckily we finished strong and finished well. They gave us everything we could handle, and then some. We're just happy to get away with the win."

Colorado State's qualifying athletes will compete at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 10-11 at College Station, Texas.

