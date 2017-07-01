CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo To Play In NBA Summer League

CSU forward Emmanuel Omogbo lays the ball up for a basket during a Dec. 9 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith at Moby Arena. Omogbo returned Tuesday from a trip home to Maryland to mourn the deaths of his parents and two other relatives in a house fire and is expected to play for the Rams on Wednesday night in a home game against San Jose State. (Photo: Brian Smith/For the Coloradoan)

KUSA - Former Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo didn't hear his name called during the NBA draft in June, but the big man will still get his opportunity to play in the league.

Omogbo tweeted out Friday night that he will be playing in the NBA summer league with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Just want to say thank you to the @warriors for giving me an opportunity to play in the summer leauge. 1-19-16 — Emmanuel Omogbo (@longmoney_e) July 1, 2017

The Maryland native was the only player in the Mountain West who averaged a double double at 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game.

The Warriors will play at the Thomas' & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Preliminary schedule:

Philadelphia 76ers - July 8, 7:30 (PDT), ESPN2

Cleveland Cavaliers - July 10, 5:30 (PDT), NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves - July 11, 5:30 (PDT), ESPN2

