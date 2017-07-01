CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo To Play In NBA Summer League

KUSA - Former Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo didn't hear his name called during the NBA draft in June, but the big man will still get his opportunity to play in the league.
Omogbo tweeted out Friday night that he will be playing in the NBA summer league with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Just want to say thank you to the @warriors for giving me an opportunity to play in the summer leauge. 1-19-16— Emmanuel Omogbo (@longmoney_e) July 1, 2017
The Maryland native was the only player in the Mountain West who averaged a double double at 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game.
The Warriors will play at the Thomas' & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Preliminary schedule:
Philadelphia 76ers - July 8, 7:30 (PDT), ESPN2
Cleveland Cavaliers - July 10, 5:30 (PDT), NBA TV
Minnesota Timberwolves - July 11, 5:30 (PDT), ESPN2
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs