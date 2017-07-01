KUSA
CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo To Play In NBA Summer League

Rachel Vigil , KUSA 3:39 PM. MDT July 01, 2017

KUSA - Former Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo didn't hear his name called during the NBA draft in June, but the big man will still get his opportunity to play in the league. 

Omogbo tweeted out Friday night that he will be playing in the NBA summer league with the defending champion Golden State Warriors. 

The Maryland native was the only player in the Mountain West who averaged a double double at 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game. 

The Warriors will play at the Thomas' & Mack Center in Las Vegas. 

Preliminary schedule: 

Philadelphia 76ers - July 8, 7:30 (PDT), ESPN2

Cleveland Cavaliers - July 10, 5:30 (PDT), NBA TV 

Minnesota Timberwolves - July 11, 5:30 (PDT), ESPN2

 

 

