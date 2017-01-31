CSU's Hayden Hunt and Kevin Davis land invites to the NFL combine

FORT COLLINS - More good news for the Colorado State football program came Tuesday morning when it was announced linebacker Kevin Davis received an invitation to the 2017 NFL Combine.

Davis will be joined by fellow Ram and punter, Hayden Hunt.

"I'm just grateful for another opportunity to showcase myself on a stage as big as the NFL Combine," Davis said.

In his senior season with CSU, Davis finished 7th in the Mountain West in total tackles (110), and led the team in tackles over the last two seasons.

Davis, a Fountain-Fort Carson native, finished his career with 257 tackles, seven sacks and eight turnovers.

Hunt, a former walk-on kicker from Long Beach, California, concluded his senior season ranking 18th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 44.1 gross punting average. In his junior season, he received All-American honors from USA Today and Pro Football Focus.

"I'm extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to participate in the Combine," Hunt said. "At the same time, I know that nothing is ever given to you, so I'll approach it by continuing to work hard and keep doing the things I've been doing every day to be prepared for the opportunity."

Hunt ranks 2nd in CSU history with a 43.8 gross punting average, and is a two-time Ray Guy Award semifinalist, which is presented to the nation's top punter.

The NFL Combine will be held February 28 through March 6.

