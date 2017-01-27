CU assistant football coach resigns amid legal issues

Joe Tumpkin (Photo: CU Boulder)

BOULDER, CO - University of Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin has submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 31, after being asked to do so by CU Athletics. The 45-year-old safeties coach has been with the team since 2015. Athletics Director Rick George made the announcement Friday afternoon.

On January 6, 2017, George and head coach Mike MacIntyre learned that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend. George and MacIntyre made the decision to place Tumpkin on administrative leave from the coaching staff and CU Boulder.

“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said.

Tumpkin will receive two months of severance pay as part of his resignation, adding up to $34,000. He will also receive a payout for unused vacation time, which equals more than $29,000. Additionally, his last paycheck from the school will include an extra $15,692 under the campus' Postseason Compensation Policy as a result of the team's recent Alamo Bowl appearance.

George stressed the "need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.” MacIntyre has already started the process of looking for a new assistant coach.

Spring practices start Feb. 22, followed by the Spring Game on March 18.

