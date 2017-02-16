KUSA
CU basketball holds on for win against Oregon State 60-52

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 10:12 PM. MST February 16, 2017

Put another tally under the win column for the University of Colorado basketball team.

The Buffs held off the Oregon State Beavers in a conference game 60-52 Thursday night to help strengthen their chances at a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March. 

The struggling Beavers haven't won a conference game all year; however, they kept this game with the Buffs close to the end. 

Trailing 25-24 at half, Colorado came out in the second half outscoring their opponent  36-27. 

Derrick White lead the team with 20 points, two blocks and three steals, while Xavier Johnson also netted 17 points one block and two steals. 

The Buffs are now 16-11 and will face the Oregon Ducks, who are second in the conference, Saturday, Feb. 18.

 

