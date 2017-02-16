CU basketball holds on for win against Oregon State 60-52

Feb 6, 2016; Oregon State University Beavers guard Gary Payton II (1) and guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (2) put half court pressure on University of Colorado Buffaloes guard Thomas Akyazili (0) during the first half at Gill Coliseum. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Put another tally under the win column for the University of Colorado basketball team.

The Buffs held off the Oregon State Beavers in a conference game 60-52 Thursday night to help strengthen their chances at a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March.

The struggling Beavers haven't won a conference game all year; however, they kept this game with the Buffs close to the end.

Trailing 25-24 at half, Colorado came out in the second half outscoring their opponent 36-27.

Derrick White lead the team with 20 points, two blocks and three steals, while Xavier Johnson also netted 17 points one block and two steals.

The Buffs are now 16-11 and will face the Oregon Ducks, who are second in the conference, Saturday, Feb. 18.

