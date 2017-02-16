CU basketball holds on for win against Oregon State 60-52

Put another tally under the win column for the University of Colorado basketball team.
The Buffs held off the Oregon State Beavers in a conference game 60-52 Thursday night to help strengthen their chances at a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March.
The struggling Beavers haven't won a conference game all year; however, they kept this game with the Buffs close to the end.
Trailing 25-24 at half, Colorado came out in the second half outscoring their opponent 36-27.
Derrick White lead the team with 20 points, two blocks and three steals, while Xavier Johnson also netted 17 points one block and two steals.
The Buffs are now 16-11 and will face the Oregon Ducks, who are second in the conference, Saturday, Feb. 18.
