KUSA - It's official, which means It looks like Mike MacIntyre will be a Buff for a whole lot longer.

The CU Board of Regents unanimously approved a contract extension Thursday that inks the Buffs coach through the 2021 season.

MacIntyre initially signed back in January, but Thursday's news makes the deal official.

The contract is a five-year deal totaling $16.25 million, the same terms initially presented to the board in February.

In his fourth season with CU in 2016-17, Coach Mac led the Buffs to a 10-4 overall record and an appearance in the Pac 12 Championship game.

MacIntyre's previous deal was set to expire after the 2018 season, so the extension brings him back for another three years.

The extension was initially scheduled to be approved four months ago, but was put on hold as the school reviewed his handling of domestic violence accusations against former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin.

Earlier this week, the Board of Regents announced that Coach MacIntyre has been ordered to make a $100,000 payment to a domestic violence education program as a result of the investigation on Tumpkin, as well as receive one-on-one training on how to properly handle future allegations of misconduct.

