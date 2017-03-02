CU & DU set to take center stage in women's lacrosse

The University of Colorado and University of Denver women's lacrosse teams are undefeated and ranked among the elite in the collegiate rankings.

The CU Buffaloes are ranked No. 9 with a 4-0 record, and the DU Pioneers are ranked No. 14 with their own 5-0 record.

Both teams are undefeated and they are getting ready to square off against one another this Friday.

The DU men's lacrosse team is ranked atop the nation's best and the pioneers are slowly making a push to be known for both their men's and women's programs.

"I think they give us the kind of motivation to work harder and be just like them," said sophomore Kendra Lanuza. "We just don't want to hear Denver Men's Lacrosse, we want to hear Men's and Women's Lacrosse for DU.

Up north, the CU Women's lacrosse program has only been a program for four years and they're already making a name for the program with it's first senior class.

On Friday, when the Pioneers face the Buffs on the road, the two teams will be tested this season against not just another undefeated team, but a skilled local team.

"This is a big game on Friday, Denver's also undefeated," said CU senior, Paige Soenksen. "They're 5-0 right now and also doing incredibly well this season and ranked; to have two ranked teams in Colorado is something incredibly special."

The Pioneers and Buffs face-off on Friday, March 3 in Boulder, Colo..

