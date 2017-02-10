CU fan slapped, Huskies player suspended

Malik Dime #10 of the Washington Huskies brings the ball up the court against the Stanford Cardinal during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 9, 2016 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington has indefinitely suspended senior forward Malik Dime after he slapped a student spectator during halftime of a Huskies loss to Colorado.

It wasn't clear if the Buffaloes saw Dime walk up to a student heckler and slap him in the face after the halftime buzzer. Washington coaches had to restrain the senior from Dakar, Senegal, who was sitting out his ninth consecutive game with a broken right finger.



Head coach Lorenzo Romar says Dime's action during Thursday night's loss in Boulder, Colorado, wasn't consistent with the player's typical behavior but was unacceptable.



In a statement issued through the school, Dime said he made a poor decision after getting caught up in the emotion of the game.

2/10/2017 4:48:18 PM (GMT -7:00)

