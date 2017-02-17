CU Investigation will be lead by same lawyers from Baylor report

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes stands on the field before their game against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2016 Getty Images)

BOULDER-The University of Colorado hired two lawyers from the Philadelphia based firm Cozen O'Connor to look in to how head football coach Mike MacIntyre and others at CU handled domestic violence allegations against a former assistant coach.

Attorneys Leslie Gomez and Gina Maisto Smith are conducting the review.

They both have extensive knowledge of the Violence Against Women Act and Title IX regulations. "We are looking at what occurred and when, if our policies were violated, or whether those policies should be modified to better explain the reporting," said Board of Regents Chair Irene Griego.

The two lawyers, who at the time worked for the Pepper Hamilton firm, conducted a 2016 investigation into the Baylor University football program’s handling of sexual violence. The report eventually lead to the firing of head coach Art Briles, while both Baylor President Ken Starr and Athletic Director Ian McCaw resigned.

Gomez and Smith will now look in to how Macintyre, CU Athletic Director Rick George, Chancellor Phil DiStefano, and others handled allegations against former defensive backs coach Joe Tumpkin. Specifically, if the information they were given about allegations of domestic violence against Tumpkin was properly reported.

Tumpkin eventually resigned and is now facing criminal charges in connection to the allegations made by his former girlfriend. She reported the allegations directly to McIntyre more than a month before Tumpkin resigned and before she even talked to Broomfield Police about them.

A CU spokesperson told 9NEWS that the school asked the attorneys to complete their inquiry as soon as possible, but to obtain the information they need to reach informed conclusions.

Our requests for comment from MacIntyre and George were denied and we were told they won't have anything to say on this issue until after the investigation is completed.

