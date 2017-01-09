CU locks up Coach of the Year with MacIntyre contract extension

Oct 15, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre reacts to the win over the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 40- 16. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

BOULDER - The University of Colorado announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Mike MacItyre through the 2021 season.

The new contract will extend his previous, which was up at the end of next year, through the 2021 season and is valued at $16.25 million with a base of $3.1 million next year.

In his fourth season as the Buffs coach, MacIntyre led the team to a 10-4 record (8-1 in conference) and an appearance in the Pac-12 championship game. Their eight wins in conference play this year were more than the team had accrued through the 2010-2015 seasons in conference, with 2010 being their final year in the Big 12.

CU released the following statement from MacIntyre, "I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future, there's no place my family and I would rather be. We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning."

Despite the Buffs coming off a 38-8 loss against Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl, the team enjoyed their first 10-win season since 2001 and took another step in the right direction of sustaining their success for years to come.

