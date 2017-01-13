CU's Leonard has a real problem at home

Expectations were low.

"We've already won more games than anyone expected us to win this year," said University of Colorado head women's basketball coach JR Payne.

CU won 10 straight games to start the year and cracked the top 25.

"The rankings and all that stuff was too early for this team," Payne told 9NEWS.

Suddenly the Buffs have lost four of five heading in to Friday's game against Cal, and Payne isn't too surprised.

"To have won all those games early was awesome," said Payne. "I don't know that we necessarily earned all of that, sometimes you want to have some adversity early, we've had some adversity as of late."

Win or lose Payne will continue to look to Kennedy Leonard to help lead the Buffs. The sophomore guard is a special talent on the court with a big personality off of it. It's not a surprise she chose the Centennial State out of high school in Texas, after all both her parents went to college here... at Colorado State.

"My dad has Ram decals all over the house and has a flag in his office. He took my phone away 1-time because i took his Ram flag," said Leonard.

Kennedy doesn't have the same battles with her mom, who actually swam for the Rams.

"She's like whatever, 'I hate CSU. It sucks to be a Ram and is like go buffs'," Leonard told 9NEWS.

So mom was happy when Kennedy scored 31 points in Colorado's win over CSU in December. Dad? It sounds like he got over it.

"He supports whatever I do and the team does, he's more a Buff now," said Leonard.

She has lowered the Rams flag at her house in Texas just a little, while raising expectations for her team in Boulder.

