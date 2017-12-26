Colorado Classic professional cycling race returns this summer

Stage 4 of the 4-day Colorado Classic bike race took over downtown Denver and RiNo district with cycling circuits, beer, live music, and more. The race wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, Kelly Jensen)

DENVER - The four-day Colorado Classic is back for a second year and the dates have been set for 2018.

The men's and women's professional cycling race -- which is sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) -- will include a time trial and criterium through Vail Aug. 16 and Aug. 17.

The final two stages of the race will be in Denver Aug. 18 and 19. And when the race hits Denver, it will once again be paired with a music festival, dubbed Velorama, in the RiNo Art District, River North neighborhood.

