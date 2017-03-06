Cycling clothes and footwear brand Pearl Izumi names new president

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Pearl Izumi, the Louisville-based global activewear brand that focuses on cycling, has named Chris Sword as president.

Sword will replace Mike O’Connor, who served as president before retiring in December 2016.

Sword is an outdoor industry veteran with a diverse background working for many different organizations. Most recently, he was president at Oberalp, which owns the Dynafit, Salewa, Wild Country and Pomoca brands. Prior to Oberalp, Sword worked for Ford Motor Company and Russell Athletic.

Sword has worked for both Fortune 500 companies and small startups.

