Pro cyclist accused of firing gun on training ride takes plea deal

MDaniel Summerhill of Team United Healthcare chase the motorbike during the Cadel Evans Ocean Road Race on February 1, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Darrian Traynor, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - The embattled professional bicyclist who resigned from his team after he admitted to shooting his gun while on a training ride has taken a plea deal.

Danny Summerhill, a former member of the United Healthcare cycling team, told investigators that he was letting off steam after a “bad day” this February when he fired his Walther P22 .22 caliber handgun three times into a hillside between two homes in Deer Creek Canyon.

Summerhill appeared in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – discharge of a weapon.

In exchange, a reckless endangerment charge was dropped.

ORIGINAL STORY: UCH cyclist suspected of shooting gun after bad day

He has agreed to a one-year deferred judgment, during which a judge will impose certain rules and the case could be dismissed if he abides by them.

Summerhill must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Joe Porter lives in the Deer Creek Canyon area and pursued Summerhill shortly after he fired his gun. That’s when the cyclist said he just needed to vent – and thought he was allowed to shoot in the canyon because he didn’t know there were houses there.

Summerhill resigned from the United Healthcare cycling team after the incident became public.

© 2017 KUSA-TV