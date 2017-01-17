Darian Stewart added to Pro Bowl team, gets new coach in Robertson

Darian Stewart (Photo: Olson, Brian)

KUSA—First, Darian Stewart played at a level where he was no longer underpaid, and now he is no longer unappreciated.

Stewart, the Denver Broncos’ free safety, was named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl team Tuesday, replacing Kansas City’s Eric Berry.

Stewart had been a first alternate, finishing behind New England’s Devin McCourty, Oakland’s Reggie Nelson and Berry in the Pro Bowl balloting.

McCourty will also need a replacement if his Patriots defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday.

Stewart will join fellow Denver secondary mates Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib in the Pro Bowl, as well as pass-rushing linebacker Von Miller.

The game will be “played” Sunday night, Jan. 29 in Orlando.

Stewart entered this season as perhaps the most underrated player on the Denver defense that was credited for bringing the Super Bowl 50 Lombardi Trophy to Denver last year.

Stewart had a monster game in a week 10 win at New Orleans this season, coming up with two interceptions off Drew Brees and a fumble recovery.

Before the Broncos played their next game, they gave Stewart a four-year, $28 million contract extension that included a $7 million signing bonus and $6 million in guaranteed salary for the 2017 season.

Robertson new coach

Stewart, Harris and Talib will have a new defensive backs’ coach next season as the Broncos hired Marcus Robertson to replace Joe Woods, who has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

Robertson, 47, had a 12-year NFL playing career mostly as a free safety for the Houston and Tennessee Oilers. He was a first-time All Pro in 1993 when he had seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries for 244 combined return yards.

He just finished his third season with the Oakland Raiders, and 10th overall NFL season, as a defensive backs coach.

Robertson completes the top-end of the Broncos’ defensive staff with Bill Kollar (defensive line), Reggie Herring (inside linebackers) and Fred Pagac (outside linebackers) expected back and Woods replacing Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator.

The Broncos are still looking to replace Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator and Brian Pariani as tight ends coach.

