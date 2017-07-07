Demaryius Thomas hopes starting QB resolved 'before San Francisco'

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 13: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER—Carrying the Great Broncos Quarterback Competition into training camp is fine by star receiver Demaryius Thomas.

So long as it doesn’t go too far into training camp.

During a break from his annual youth football camp Friday morning at Mullen High School, Thomas did state a preference on when he’d like the starting quarterback battle between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to be decided.

“About a week-and-a-half into training camp,’’ said Thomas, who is coming off five consecutive Pro Bowls thanks to five consecutive seasons of recording at least 90 catches and 1,000 yards. “Before we go to San Francisco.’’

The Broncos’ trip to San Francisco includes two full practices against the 49ers, and then preseason game No. 2 on Aug. 19 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

It’s possible Broncos head coach Vance Joseph may pick his starting quarterback following preseason game No. 1 at Chicago on Aug. 10. But it may be fairer to wait until after the week in San Francisco.

The first-string offense is only expected to play one, maybe two series against the Bears in the first preseason game. Only one quarterback will get a chance to play with the first string in that game.

The 49ers’ game would give both Siemian and Lynch a chance to play with the first team, fair and square. Joseph is expected to choose his starter prior to the Broncos’ third preseason game, Aug. 26 against the Green Bay Packers. The third preseason game has always been used as a final dress rehearsal for the regular-season opener, which in the Broncos’ case is Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

So, which quarterback does Thomas believe is the leader going into camp?

“Trevor’s been speaking up more than Paxton,’’ he said.

A poorly phrased question. Let’s try again. Not who is the better leader. Who has the lead?

“They both had their ups and downs days,’’ Thomas said. “I remember Trevor had been pretty cool the whole time. Everybody has their days. And then the first couple weeks we see Paxton … the last couple of weeks he was just out there lighting it up. It was like, ‘Ooh, where did that come from?’ It’s going to be good competition. I’m excited about it.’’

At Mullen High School, Thomas’ “ProCamp” is one of five or six youth camps he puts on each summer.

“This is one of the best things I do besides playing on Sunday, Monday and Thursday,’’ he said.

Thomas added there would be a camp of another kind he will attend before the Broncos convene for good on July 26. Siemian, Lynch, Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and other receivers, tight ends and running backs will convene in Los Angeles for a private, pre-camp session in about a week or so.

The private passing session among teammates was started by Peyton Manning in 2012 at Duke University, and continued with Mark Sanchez in Los Angeles last year.

