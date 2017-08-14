Denver Nuggets announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

The Denver Nuggets are opening their season with big changes and high hopes to finally make the playoffs after being edged-out by the Portland Trailblazers last year.
They begin their season on October 18 against the Utah Jazz on the road and play their first home game at the Pepsi Center against the Sacramento Kings on October 21.
Those first two games will give fans a glimpse into the whether the changes they've made this offseason will take the team to the next level. Although they can neither win nor lose their season in those first few games, it would help their cause to gain early momentum to help carry them into the post season.
The team has two substantial road trips this season, the longest a seven-game trip from March 17 to March 30 and the other a six-game trip in early December.
The Nuggets will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 3 on the road and Wednesday, March 7 at home. They face the Golden State Warriors three times this season, once at home Saturday, February 3.
Entering their historic 50th season, the Nuggets acquired Paul Millsap, added a logo to their jersey and strengthened their young talent's skill.
Denver hasn't made it to the postseason since the 2012-13 season.
Here is the full 2017-18 regular season schedule:
OCTOBER
18 Wed. at Utah 7:00 PM ALT
21 Sat. SACRAMENTO 7:00 PM ALT
23 Mon. WASHINGTON 7:00 PM ALT
25 Wed. at Charlotte 5:00 PM ALT
27 Fri. at Atlanta 5:30 PM ALT
29 Sun. at Brooklyn 4:00 PM ALT
30 Mon. at New York 5:30 PM ALT
NOVEMBER
1 Wed. TORONTO 7:00 PM ALT
3 Fri. MIAMI 7:00 PM ALT
4 Sat. GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM ALT
7 Tue. BROOKLYN 7:00 PM ALT
9 Thu. OKLAHOMA CITY 8:30 PM TNT
11 Sat. ORLANDO 7:00 PM ALT
13 Mon. at Portland 8:00 PM ALT
17 Fri. NEW ORLEANS 8:30 PM ESPN/ALT
19 Sun. at L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM ALT
20 Mon. at Sacramento 8:00 PM ALT
22 Wed. at Houston 6:00 PM ALT
24 Fri. MEMPHIS 7:00 PM ALT
28 Tue. at Utah 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT
30 Thu. CHICAGO 7:00 PM ALT
DECEMBER
2 Sat. L.A. LAKERS 7:00 PM ALT
4 Mon. at Dallas 6:30 PM ALT
6 Wed. at New Orleans 6:00 PM ALT
8 Fri. at Orlando 5:00 PM ALT
10 Sun. at Indiana 3:00 PM ALT
12 Tue. at Detroit 5:00 PM ALT
13 Wed. at Boston 5:30 PM ALT
15 Fri. NEW ORLEANS 7:00 PM ALT
18 Mon. at Oklahoma City 6:00 PM ALT
20 Wed. MINNESOTA 7:00 PM ALT
22 Fri. at Portland 8:00 PM ALT
23 Sat. at Golden State 6:30 PM ALT
26 Tue. UTAH 7:00 PM ALT
27 Wed. at Minnesota 6:00 PM ALT
30 Sat. PHILADELPHIA 7:00 PM ALT
JANUARY
3 Wed. PHOENIX 7:00 PM ALT
5 Fri. UTAH 7:00 PM ALT
6 Sat. at Sacramento 8:00 PM ALT
8 Mon. at Golden State 8:30 PM ALT
10 Wed. ATLANTA 7:00 PM ALT
12 Fri. MEMPHIS 7:00 PM ALT
13 Sat. at San Antonio 6:30 PM ALT
16 Tue. DALLAS 7:00 PM ALT
17 Wed. at L.A. Clippers 8:30 PM ESPN/ALT
19 Fri. PHOENIX 7:00 PM ALT
22 Mon. PORTLAND 7:00 PM ALT
25 Thu. NEW YORK 7:00 PM ALT
27 Sat. DALLAS 7:00 PM ALT
JANUARY
29 Mon. BOSTON 7:00 PM ALT
30 Tue. at San Antonio 6:30 PM ALT
FEBRUARY
1 Thu. OKLAHOMA CITY 8:30 PM TNT
3 Sat. GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM ALT
5 Mon. CHARLOTTE 7:00 PM ALT
9 Fri. at Houston 6:00 PM ALT
10 Sat. at Phoenix 7:00 PM ALT
13 Tue. SAN ANTONIO 8:30 PM TNT
15 Thu. at Milwaukee 6:00 PM ALT
23 Fri. SAN ANTONIO 7:00 PM ALT
25 Sun. HOUSTON 6:00 PM ALT
27 Tue. L.A. CLIPPERS 8:30 PM TNT
MARCH
2 Fri. at Memphis 6:00 PM ALT
3 Sat. at Cleveland 5:30 PM ALT
6 Tue. at Dallas 6:30 PM ALT
7 Wed. CLEVELAND 8:30 PM ESPN/ALT
9 Fri. L.A. LAKERS 7:00 PM ALT
11 Sun. SACRAMENTO 3:00 PM ALT
13 Tue. at L.A. Lakers 8:30 PM ALT
15 Thu. DETROIT 7:00 PM ALT
17 Sat. at Memphis 6:00 PM ALT
19 Mon. at Miami 5:30 PM ALT
21 Wed. at Chicago 6:00 PM ALT
23 Fri. at Washington 5:00 PM ALT
26 Mon. at Philadelphia 5:00 PM ALT
27 Tue. at Toronto 5:30 PM ALT
30 Fri. at Oklahoma City 6:00 PM ALT
APRIL
1 Sun. MILWAUKEE 6:00 PM ALT
3 Tue. INDIANA 7:00 PM ALT
5 Thu. MINNESOTA 8:30 PM TNT
7 Sat. at L.A. Clippers 1:30 PM ALT
9 Mon. PORTLAND 7:00 PM ALT
11 Wed. at Minnesota 6:00 PM ALT
+ HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
+ All times Mountain.
+ All times and television listings are subject to change.
+ All games will be broadcast on Altitude 950.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs