Denver Nuggets announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

The Denver Nuggets are opening their season with big changes and high hopes to finally make the playoffs after being edged-out by the Portland Trailblazers last year.

They begin their season on October 18 against the Utah Jazz on the road and play their first home game at the Pepsi Center against the Sacramento Kings on October 21.

Those first two games will give fans a glimpse into the whether the changes they've made this offseason will take the team to the next level. Although they can neither win nor lose their season in those first few games, it would help their cause to gain early momentum to help carry them into the post season.

The team has two substantial road trips this season, the longest a seven-game trip from March 17 to March 30 and the other a six-game trip in early December.

The Nuggets will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 3 on the road and Wednesday, March 7 at home. They face the Golden State Warriors three times this season, once at home Saturday, February 3.

Entering their historic 50th season, the Nuggets acquired Paul Millsap, added a logo to their jersey and strengthened their young talent's skill.

Denver hasn't made it to the postseason since the 2012-13 season.

Here is the full 2017-18 regular season schedule:

OCTOBER

18 Wed. at Utah 7:00 PM ALT

21 Sat. SACRAMENTO 7:00 PM ALT

23 Mon. WASHINGTON 7:00 PM ALT

25 Wed. at Charlotte 5:00 PM ALT

27 Fri. at Atlanta 5:30 PM ALT

29 Sun. at Brooklyn 4:00 PM ALT

30 Mon. at New York 5:30 PM ALT

NOVEMBER

1 Wed. TORONTO 7:00 PM ALT

3 Fri. MIAMI 7:00 PM ALT

4 Sat. GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM ALT

7 Tue. BROOKLYN 7:00 PM ALT

9 Thu. OKLAHOMA CITY 8:30 PM TNT

11 Sat. ORLANDO 7:00 PM ALT

13 Mon. at Portland 8:00 PM ALT

17 Fri. NEW ORLEANS 8:30 PM ESPN/ALT

19 Sun. at L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM ALT

20 Mon. at Sacramento 8:00 PM ALT

22 Wed. at Houston 6:00 PM ALT

24 Fri. MEMPHIS 7:00 PM ALT

28 Tue. at Utah 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

30 Thu. CHICAGO 7:00 PM ALT

DECEMBER

2 Sat. L.A. LAKERS 7:00 PM ALT

4 Mon. at Dallas 6:30 PM ALT

6 Wed. at New Orleans 6:00 PM ALT

8 Fri. at Orlando 5:00 PM ALT

10 Sun. at Indiana 3:00 PM ALT

12 Tue. at Detroit 5:00 PM ALT

13 Wed. at Boston 5:30 PM ALT

15 Fri. NEW ORLEANS 7:00 PM ALT

18 Mon. at Oklahoma City 6:00 PM ALT

20 Wed. MINNESOTA 7:00 PM ALT

22 Fri. at Portland 8:00 PM ALT

23 Sat. at Golden State 6:30 PM ALT

26 Tue. UTAH 7:00 PM ALT

27 Wed. at Minnesota 6:00 PM ALT

30 Sat. PHILADELPHIA 7:00 PM ALT

JANUARY

3 Wed. PHOENIX 7:00 PM ALT

5 Fri. UTAH 7:00 PM ALT

6 Sat. at Sacramento 8:00 PM ALT

8 Mon. at Golden State 8:30 PM ALT

10 Wed. ATLANTA 7:00 PM ALT

12 Fri. MEMPHIS 7:00 PM ALT

13 Sat. at San Antonio 6:30 PM ALT

16 Tue. DALLAS 7:00 PM ALT

17 Wed. at L.A. Clippers 8:30 PM ESPN/ALT

19 Fri. PHOENIX 7:00 PM ALT

22 Mon. PORTLAND 7:00 PM ALT

25 Thu. NEW YORK 7:00 PM ALT

27 Sat. DALLAS 7:00 PM ALT

29 Mon. BOSTON 7:00 PM ALT

30 Tue. at San Antonio 6:30 PM ALT

FEBRUARY

1 Thu. OKLAHOMA CITY 8:30 PM TNT

3 Sat. GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM ALT

5 Mon. CHARLOTTE 7:00 PM ALT

9 Fri. at Houston 6:00 PM ALT

10 Sat. at Phoenix 7:00 PM ALT

13 Tue. SAN ANTONIO 8:30 PM TNT

15 Thu. at Milwaukee 6:00 PM ALT

23 Fri. SAN ANTONIO 7:00 PM ALT

25 Sun. HOUSTON 6:00 PM ALT

27 Tue. L.A. CLIPPERS 8:30 PM TNT

MARCH

2 Fri. at Memphis 6:00 PM ALT

3 Sat. at Cleveland 5:30 PM ALT

6 Tue. at Dallas 6:30 PM ALT

7 Wed. CLEVELAND 8:30 PM ESPN/ALT

9 Fri. L.A. LAKERS 7:00 PM ALT

11 Sun. SACRAMENTO 3:00 PM ALT

13 Tue. at L.A. Lakers 8:30 PM ALT

15 Thu. DETROIT 7:00 PM ALT

17 Sat. at Memphis 6:00 PM ALT

19 Mon. at Miami 5:30 PM ALT

21 Wed. at Chicago 6:00 PM ALT

23 Fri. at Washington 5:00 PM ALT

26 Mon. at Philadelphia 5:00 PM ALT

27 Tue. at Toronto 5:30 PM ALT

30 Fri. at Oklahoma City 6:00 PM ALT

APRIL

1 Sun. MILWAUKEE 6:00 PM ALT

3 Tue. INDIANA 7:00 PM ALT

5 Thu. MINNESOTA 8:30 PM TNT

7 Sat. at L.A. Clippers 1:30 PM ALT

9 Mon. PORTLAND 7:00 PM ALT

11 Wed. at Minnesota 6:00 PM ALT

+ HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS

+ All times Mountain.

+ All times and television listings are subject to change.

+ All games will be broadcast on Altitude 950.

