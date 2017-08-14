KUSA
Denver Nuggets announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 5:40 PM. MDT August 14, 2017

The Denver Nuggets are opening their season with big changes and high hopes to finally make the playoffs after being edged-out by the Portland Trailblazers last year. 

They begin their season on October 18 against the Utah Jazz on the road and play their first home game at the Pepsi Center against the Sacramento Kings on October 21. 

Those first two games will give fans a glimpse into the whether the changes they've made this offseason will take the team to the next level. Although they can neither win nor lose their season in those first few games, it would help their cause to gain early momentum to help carry them into the post season. 

The team has two substantial road trips this season, the longest a seven-game trip from March 17 to March 30 and the other a six-game trip in early December. 

The Nuggets will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 3 on the road and Wednesday, March 7 at home. They face the Golden State Warriors three times this season, once at home Saturday, February 3. 

Entering their historic 50th season, the Nuggets acquired Paul Millsap, added a logo to their jersey and strengthened their young talent's skill. 

Denver hasn't made it to the postseason since the 2012-13 season. 

Here is the full 2017-18 regular season schedule: 

 

OCTOBER

18       Wed.       at Utah                         7:00 PM    ALT               

21       Sat.         SACRAMENTO           7:00 PM    ALT

23       Mon.      WASHINGTON             7:00 PM    ALT

25       Wed.       at Charlotte                  5:00 PM    ALT

27       Fri.          at Atlanta                      5:30 PM    ALT

29       Sun.        at Brooklyn                  4:00 PM    ALT

30       Mon.      at New York                  5:30 PM    ALT

 

NOVEMBER

1          Wed.       TORONTO                   7:00 PM    ALT

3          Fri.          MIAMI                           7:00 PM    ALT

4          Sat.         GOLDEN STATE         7:00 PM    ALT

7          Tue.        BROOKLYN                 7:00 PM    ALT

9          Thu.        OKLAHOMA CITY       8:30 PM    TNT

11       Sat.         ORLANDO                    7:00 PM    ALT

13       Mon.      at Portland                      8:00 PM    ALT

17       Fri.          NEW ORLEANS           8:30 PM    ESPN/ALT

19       Sun.        at L.A. Lakers               7:30 PM    ALT

20       Mon.      at Sacramento               8:00 PM    ALT

22       Wed.       at Houston                    6:00 PM    ALT

24       Fri.          MEMPHIS                    7:00 PM    ALT

28       Tue.        at Utah                          8:00 PM    ESPN/ALT

30       Thu.        CHICAGO                    7:00 PM    ALT

 

DECEMBER

2          Sat.         L.A. LAKERS               7:00 PM    ALT

4          Mon.      at Dallas                        6:30 PM    ALT

6          Wed.       at New Orleans             6:00 PM    ALT

8          Fri.          at Orlando                     5:00 PM    ALT

10       Sun.        at Indiana                     3:00 PM    ALT

12       Tue.        at Detroit                       5:00 PM    ALT

13       Wed.       at Boston                      5:30 PM    ALT

15       Fri.          NEW ORLEANS          7:00 PM    ALT

18       Mon.      at Oklahoma City           6:00 PM    ALT

20       Wed.       MINNESOTA               7:00 PM    ALT

22       Fri.          at Portland                    8:00 PM    ALT

23       Sat.         at Golden State            6:30 PM    ALT

26       Tue.        UTAH                            7:00 PM    ALT

27       Wed.       at Minnesota                6:00 PM    ALT

30       Sat.         PHILADELPHIA           7:00 PM    ALT

           

JANUARY

3          Wed.       PHOENIX                    7:00 PM    ALT

5          Fri.          UTAH                           7:00 PM    ALT

6          Sat.         at Sacramento             8:00 PM    ALT

8          Mon.      at Golden State            8:30 PM    ALT

10       Wed.       ATLANTA                     7:00 PM    ALT

12       Fri.          MEMPHIS                    7:00 PM    ALT

13       Sat.         at San Antonio             6:30 PM    ALT

16       Tue.        DALLAS                       7:00 PM    ALT

17       Wed.       at L.A. Clippers            8:30 PM    ESPN/ALT

19       Fri.          PHOENIX                     7:00 PM    ALT

22       Mon.      PORTLAND                   7:00 PM    ALT

25       Thu.        NEW YORK                 7:00 PM    ALT

27       Sat.         DALLAS                       7:00 PM    ALT

 

JANUARY

29       Mon.      BOSTON                       7:00 PM    ALT

30       Tue.        at San Antonio             6:30 PM    ALT

 

FEBRUARY

1          Thu.        OKLAHOMA CITY        8:30 PM    TNT

3          Sat.         GOLDEN STATE          7:00 PM    ALT

5          Mon.      CHARLOTTE                 7:00 PM    ALT

9          Fri.          at Houston                    6:00 PM    ALT

10       Sat.         at Phoenix                     7:00 PM    ALT

13       Tue.        SAN ANTONIO             8:30 PM    TNT

15       Thu.        at Milwaukee                 6:00 PM    ALT

23       Fri.          SAN ANTONIO             7:00 PM    ALT

25       Sun.        HOUSTON                    6:00 PM    ALT

27       Tue.        L.A. CLIPPERS             8:30 PM    TNT

 

MARCH

2          Fri.          at Memphis                   6:00 PM    ALT

3          Sat.         at Cleveland                 5:30 PM    ALT

6          Tue.        at Dallas                       6:30 PM    ALT

7          Wed.       CLEVELAND               8:30 PM    ESPN/ALT

9          Fri.          L.A. LAKERS               7:00 PM    ALT

11       Sun.        SACRAMENTO             3:00 PM    ALT

13       Tue.        at L.A. Lakers                8:30 PM    ALT

15       Thu.        DETROIT                      7:00 PM    ALT

17       Sat.         at Memphis                   6:00 PM    ALT

19       Mon.      at Miami                         5:30 PM    ALT

21       Wed.       at Chicago                    6:00 PM    ALT

23       Fri.          at Washington               5:00 PM    ALT

26       Mon.      at Philadelphia               5:00 PM    ALT

27       Tue.        at Toronto                      5:30 PM    ALT

30       Fri.          at Oklahoma City          6:00 PM    ALT

 

APRIL

1          Sun.        MILWAUKEE               6:00 PM    ALT

3          Tue.        INDIANA                      7:00 PM    ALT

5          Thu.        MINNESOTA               8:30 PM    TNT

7          Sat.         at L.A. Clippers           1:30 PM    ALT

9          Mon.      PORTLAND                 7:00 PM    ALT

11       Wed.       at Minnesota                6:00 PM    ALT

          

+ HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS

+ All times Mountain.

+ All times and television listings are subject to change.

+ All games will be broadcast on Altitude 950.

 

 

