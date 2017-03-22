Denver Nuggets down the Cleveland Cavaliers at home 126-113

Chris Humphreys - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - The Nuggets want that final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Denver handed the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference and the defending NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, a 126-113 loss in perhaps one of the best games the Nuggets have played all season.

Start to finish the Nuggets were ready to shut down Lebron James and the Cavs' explosive offense as well as dish a little bit of their own.

Denver's Kenneth Faried and Mason Plumlee jammed in a few early dunks to get the team going, while Gary Harris, Will Barton and Jamal Murray hit nine of 19 attempts at the three-point line.

At halftime they held a 73-59 lead over the Cavs and Lebron to nine points.

Harris lead the team with 21 points, followed closely by Will Barton with 20. The Nuggets' win was a team effort however, with seven players scoring in the double-digits.

The Nuggets fight off a late surge in the fourth quarter from Cleveland for an essential victory in maintaining their playoff position.

Denver is now two games ahead of the Portland Trailblazers who sit in ninth in the Western Conference.

