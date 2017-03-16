Denver Nuggets string together four wins in a row

Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - March is the Nuggets month. After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night 129-114, they put together a four-game win streak for the first time this season.

The last time the Nuggets strung together four wins in a row was in March of last season, defeating the Mavericks, the Knicks, the Suns and the Wizards.

The team lead through all four quarters of the match up. After the first half, Nuggets stood atop the Clippers 59-46.

Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double for his fifth of the season with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

Gary Harris and Will Barton also lead Denver's scoring with a combined total of 55 points. Harris tallied 20 points on the night, while Barton put together 35 points for the win.

The Nuggets have strung together a great streak of wins this March and they'll look for their fifth in a row against the Houston Rockets Saturday, March 18.

