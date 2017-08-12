Denver Outlaws beat Rochester, advance to MLL championship for 7th time in team history

The Outlaws are heading to the championship game for the 7th time in team history. Photo credit: Denver Outlaws. (Photo: Denver Outlaws)

KUSA - The Denver Outlaws have once again found themselves in a familiar place: the championship game.

For the seventh time in just 12 years that the franchise has existed, the Outlaws will be playing for the title in major league lacrosse.

Denver bested the Rochester Ratttlers 15-8 on Saturday in the MLL semifinal at the University of Denver's Peter Barton stadium.

The Outlaws are looking to repeat as league champions next Saturday when they take on the winner of the Ohio Machine and Florida Launch.

In their six previous title appearances, the Outlaws are 2-4.

