Denver Outlaws of lacrosse hire Atlanta firm to sell its tickets

(Photo: Joe Lavine | Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In a new venture, Major League Lacrosse's Denver Outlaws have hired an outside organization to sell its tickets.

The team has partnered with The Aspire Group for its ticket sales for the upcoming 2017 season.

The Atlanta-based sports and entertainment marketing firm specializes in ticket marketing, sales and service. Aspire staff will focus on selling season and group tickets for the Outlaws, the defending MLL champions.

“We are really excited to partner with Aspire this upcoming season,” said Elizabeth Goodman, Denver Outlaws senior ticket sales manager. “Denver has become the lacrosse capital of the West and we are happy to have Aspire help us grow the game. The Outlaws have the best fans in the MLL and we cannot wait to grow our fan base even more.”

