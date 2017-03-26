Denver Pioneers advance to the Frozen Four with win against Penn State

Photo from: University of Denver Athletics (Photo: University of Denver Athletics)

DENVER - The Denver Pioneers advanced to the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year after a 6-3 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday evening in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Pioneers did what they do best in their game against the Nittany Lions, score.

Denver scored two quick goals prior to the halfway point of the first period. The first netted off a back-hander from Jarid Lukosevicius in the slot and the second off a drop pass from Henrik Borgstrom to Adam Plant on a shot from the point.

Following the second goal, the Nittany Lions picked up the pressure outshooting the Pioneers 10-2 before going to the box after a hooking penalty.



Up a man, the Pioneers recorded one shot on the power play before Penn State's Nikita Pavlychev scored on a short-handed goal to pull within one before the close of the first period.

In the second, barely over two minutes in, Penn State's Denis Smirnov scored the game tying goal and his 19th of the season.

However, despite Penn State's early second period goal to tie it, the Pioneers resiliency broke out in the form of offense and Denver responded with three unanswered goals of their own in the second.

The World Juniors USA Hockey "American Hero" and Anaheim Ducks prospect, Tory Terry, netted two goals and tallied his fourth point of the game, while Lukosevicius scored his second goal of the game.

Denver held their three goal lead into and throughout most of the third period until Penn State snuck one past DU goalie Tanner Jaillet with 7:20 left in the game.

Penn State battled hard in the final minutes and continued to pour on pressure when Head Coach Guy Gadowsky made the bold call to pull their goalie with a little more than three minutes in the game.

Despite a final surge, it would be Terry who put an exclamation point on the game with a hat trick and his fifth point of the game on the open net.

Denver will make their 15th appearance in the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 6. With this win DU Head Coach Jim Montgomery earns his 100th win with the Pioneers.

The Pioneers will be fighting for redemption against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Denver's last trip to the Frozen Four ended after last year's 4-2 loss to the eventual National Champs, North Dakota.

