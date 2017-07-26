Devontae Booker out with wrist injury

Devontae Booker

ENGLEWOOD—So much for staying healthy.

The Denver Broncos suffered a significant injury before the first callisthenic of training camp as second-year running back Devontae Booker is expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Thursday with a wrist injury.

Booker’s injury was first reported by Pro Football Talk. 9News has learned Booker started feeling discomfort in the wrist during organized team activities (OTAs) in June. When it was still bothering him as he reported to camp Wednesday, tests were conducted.

One NFL source said a fracture was detected and Booker could miss the first game or two of the regular season.

Booker was the Broncos’ rookie, backup running back to C.J. Anderson last year. When Anderson suffered a season-ending knee injury during Game 7, Booker started the next six games.

Booker seemed to hit a rookie wall, however, and was replaced in the starting lineup by Justin Forsett. Booker finished with 612 yards on 174 carries for a 3.5-yard average.

With Booker down and veteran Jamaal Charles not expected to get team reps until next week as he continues his comeback from knee surgeries, Anderson should get the bulk of practice time. Sixth-round rookie DeAngelo Henderson and veteran Bernard Pierce may also get longer looks.

Eventually, Booker’s injury may help the Broncos settled on a running back tandem of Charles and Anderson.

