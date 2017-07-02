Diamondbacks walk-off seals Rockies fate in 4-3 loss

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting the game winning RBI single against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 2, 2017. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) -- Ketel Marte lined a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame the first earned run allowed by Fernando Rodney in 21 games to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.

Rodney (2-2) had his hitless outings streak end at 11 with three straight singles in the ninth inning, including Charlie Blackmon's tying hit. Rodney got a pair of pop ups with two on to end the inning.

Brandon Drury hit a one-out single in the bottom half and Chris Iannetta followed with a double off Adam Ottavino (1-3). Marte fell into a 1-2 hole against Chris Rusin before lining a one-hopper off the wall, sending the Diamondbacks rushing out of the dugout to mob him.

Chris Owings hit a two-run homer and Drury had three hits for Arizona, off to the best start in franchise history at 52-31.

Colorado has lost 10 of 11.

