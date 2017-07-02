Diamondbacks walk-off seals Rockies fate in 4-3 loss

PHOENIX (AP) -- Ketel Marte lined a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame the first earned run allowed by Fernando Rodney in 21 games to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Sunday.
Rodney (2-2) had his hitless outings streak end at 11 with three straight singles in the ninth inning, including Charlie Blackmon's tying hit. Rodney got a pair of pop ups with two on to end the inning.
Brandon Drury hit a one-out single in the bottom half and Chris Iannetta followed with a double off Adam Ottavino (1-3). Marte fell into a 1-2 hole against Chris Rusin before lining a one-hopper off the wall, sending the Diamondbacks rushing out of the dugout to mob him.
Chris Owings hit a two-run homer and Drury had three hits for Arizona, off to the best start in franchise history at 52-31.
Colorado has lost 10 of 11.
