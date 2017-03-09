FORT COLLINS - The idea of winning three straight games in three straight days would probably worry most coaches, but CSU head coach Larry Eustachy isn't sweating it.

"I really have no concern whatsoever about three games if we are fortunate enough to in three days. We are built for that and we should easily be able to handle that, we just have to get in position to do that." Said Eustachy.

After being picked to finish seventh in preseason polls, the Rams finished the year one win away from a regular season title.

"As much as I wanted to win I think the loss was much better. We're not going to the tournament overconfident. I think the loss is going to help us focus and help us to do what we want to do." Gian Clavell told 9NEWS.

Falling short isn't easy, but it's provided the Rams the motivation they needed heading into the postseason.

"We're ready after that loss," Clavell said. "I was pretty much the only one crying. Because they all said 'Gian we have three more games to win man,' so they kept me in it and my teammates were there for me."

Emmanuel Omogbo doesn't see it as a challenge either. "The attitude is why not us? We feel like we can do it. We won like six straight so why not three straight in three days? Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday that's how we look at it. But it's really Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

For the Mountain West coach of the Year, this season has been particularly rewarding, especially considering the obstacles his team has had to overcome.

"It's a special team that will always be remembered but we just have to go take care of business in these games to come and hopefully get to postseason play and hopefully do something there too."

With everything this team has been through, it made them work harder and Emmanuel Omogbo is starting to see that.

"We've been through ups and downs, coach has been through a lot and we as a team have been through a lot, Gian has, I have, the whole team has been through ups and downs but it seems like all our hard work is paying off."

CSU tips off against Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament tonight at 7 p.m.

