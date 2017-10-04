Domata Peko joins the Broncos Huddle with Emannuel Sanders

Domata Peko joins Rod Mackey and Emmanuel Sanders on the Broncos Huddle on October 4. (Photo: Johnny Kuhrt)

DENVER - The Broncos may be on a break, but there is no bye week for the Broncos Huddle.

New Denver Nose Tackle Domata Peko joined Emmanuel Sanders on Wednesday nights Huddle. The Denver D has vastly improved at stopping the run and there's no doubt that Peko is a big reason why.

Against the Chargers, Cowboys, Bills, and Raiders the Broncos faced four of the top running backs in the NFL and yet they didn't allow a single one over 100 yards. In fact, the Denver D didn't allow the four to combine for 100 yards.

Peko has been double teamed a lot this season, but has been able to fight it off for the most part with a technique he demonstrated.

