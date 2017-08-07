Don Baylor, first ever Rockies manager, died at 68

KUSA - According to the Austin American-Statesman, Don Baylor, the first manager in Colorado Rockies history, passed away after a long battle with multiple myeloma at age 68.

Baylor started out his career in Baltimore in 1967, but then moved to Rochester where according to Wikipedia he lead the league with 34 doubles, 15 triples, 127 runs, and 140 games.

After several moves Baylor retired from the Athletics in 1988.

Baylor was named the first ever Colorado Rockies manager in 1993 where he stayed until 1998.

He returned to the Rockies as a hitting coach from 2009-2010.

The sad news of his passing was announced around 7:15 a.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV