DU freshman gymanst nails a perfect 10

The University of Denver hockey team is ranked No. 1 in the nation as well as the DU lacrosse team.

So why does the Pioneers gymnastics team seem so proud of the number ten? In gymnastics, that’s the ultimate number and score freshman Maddie Karr earned for her vault Saturday night. It's the best score you can earn in gymnastics.

The DU gymnastics team topped Minnesota for the team title, but not without the help of a perfect score from Karr's performance on vault.

The buzz around the building resided in that perfect 10.0 in front of a sold out crowd at Magness Arena. Karr’s 10.0 is the sixth perfect score in the event and the 17th overall in the Pioneers program.

In a school of high ranking performances, this will go down as one of the top.

