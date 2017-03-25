DU Hockey jumps to quick start in win over Michigan Tech, advances to Elite Eight

(Photo: Denver athletics)

KUSA - After one period, the Denver Pioneers had done more than just get out to a comfortable lead. They had sent a message to everyone in college hockey. And, it's loud and clear. They're here to win a national championship.

After getting out to a 4-0 lead heading into the second period, DU hockey went on to beat Michigan Tech 5-2 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Next up, the Pioneers will face off against the winner of Union and Penn State, where they will be just one win away from going to their second straight Frozen Four.

Denver was up 5-0 at one point Saturday before the Huskies added two goals to tighten things up. But still, the result was never in doubt.

Collin Staub had the first two goals of the game for DU, bringing him, at the time, to an impressive streak of four goals in his last four periods.

Emil Romeg, Will Butcher and Tyson McLellan also found the back of the net for the Pioneers in the convincing victory.

The quarterfinal game will take place Sunday.

