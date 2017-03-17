DU hockey loses 1-0 to North Dakota in conference tournament semis

Courtesy-Shannpon Valerio

MINNEAPOLIS--Denver's win streak was snapped right before the Pioneers could win a conference tournament crown.

After coming out on top in 13 consecutive games, DU finally was on the wrong side of things in a 1-0 defeat to North Dakota in the NCHC conference semifinal Friday night.

Even with the loss, the Pioneers will likely still be a number one seed when the NCAA tournament bracket is released Sunday.

The lone goal of Friday night's game came off an unfortunate bounce that let to the stick of North Dakota's Austin Poganski, who in turn found the net.

This marked just the second time all season that DU had been shutout in a game.

© 2017 KUSA-TV