DENVER - The University of Denver men's hockey team helped brighten the day of children from the HopeKids organization, which provides ongoing events to help restore hope and transform the lives of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The DU players took the time to skate with kids, many of whom are pediatric cancer patients at Children's Hospital Colorado, at the Southwest Rink at Skyline Park in lower downtown.

Families with HopeKids also got a chance to interact with the players.

The goal of this event was to help reinforce the organization's message "that hope is a powerful medicine."

