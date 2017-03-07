DU Hockey's Borgstrom and Davies named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

Henrik Borgstrom - Photo: Shannon Valerio (Photo: Shannon Valerio)

DENVER - The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced its All-Rookie Team prior to the start of the conference playoffs this weekend, which includes the University of Denver's forward Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Michael Davies.

The team includes six players from five different teams in the conference; DU the only team to have two players represented.

Borgstrom, a Helsinki, Finland native, leads the NCHC rookies with both 19 points and 12 goals in only 20 conference games for the Pioneers. The Florida Panthers draft pick's goals ranked third in the conference--five of which are game winning goals, the highest among rookies in the NCHC.

On the blue line, Davies appeared in 24 conference games, netted two goals, and tallied six assists. The Pioneers defenseman has a plus-17 rating that leads all NCHC rookies. Davies also has 20 blocked shots.

Along with the two DU Pioneers, Colorado Avalanche first round pick, Tyson Jost, from North Dakota was also selected for the team. Jost is third in rookie scoring for the conference with seven.

Voting was conducted by the head coaches and one student-athlete from each institution.

